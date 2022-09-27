Glen Ridge HS girls cross-country runners compete at second SEC meet

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Three Glen Ridge High School girls cross-country runners competed in a varsity race on Sept. 20 at Branch Brook Park in the second Super Essex Conference meet of the season.

Mia Bressler placed 13th in 26:08.7; Adelaide Fuller finished 21st in 27:28.8; and Alex Law placed 23rd in 28:22.2.

Since the girls team did not have five finishers, required to score in competition, it was a nonscoring team against East Orange Campus, Science Park and West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano.