Glen Ridge HS girls hoops players earn All–SEC honors

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, which enjoyed a sensational 24-5 season this past winter, featured six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors.
First team
- Riley O’Sullivan, sophomore
- Savannah Steele, junior.
Second team
- Katie Powers, sophomore.
- Annabel Koss-DeFrank, freshman.
- Allison Snyder, freshman.
Honorable mention
- Maeve O’Sullvan, junior.
The Ridgers won the Colonial Division championship with a 14-0 record in the division. Glen Ridge started off the season 18-0 overall. They also reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship game, falling to University of Newark, which went on to win its second straight Group 1 state title.
Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and Doug Snyder