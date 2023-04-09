Glen Ridge HS girls hoops players earn All–SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, which enjoyed a sensational 24-5 season this past winter, featured six players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors.

First team

Riley O’Sullivan, sophomore

Savannah Steele, junior.

Second team

Katie Powers, sophomore.

Annabel Koss-DeFrank, freshman.

Allison Snyder, freshman.

Honorable mention

Maeve O’Sullvan, junior.

The Ridgers won the Colonial Division championship with a 14-0 record in the division. Glen Ridge started off the season 18-0 overall. They also reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship game, falling to University of Newark, which went on to win its second straight Group 1 state title.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and Doug Snyder