Glen Ridge HS girls hoops enjoys win streak

The Glen Ridge girls basketball team lines up prior to their home win over Newark Tech.
Glen Ridge junior Leila Arda attempts a shot against Newark Tech.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated West Essex (North Caldwell) and Newark Tech to extend its winning streak to four games and improve to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.

Katie Powers, a junior, had 11 points and sophomore Allison Snyder had 10 to lead the Ridgers to a 37-28 home win over West Essex on Thursday, Jan. 4, in a Liberty Division game. 

Savannah Steele, a senior, had 6 points, senior Olivia Gist had 5 and freshman Caitlin Hood added 2.

Snyder recently collected her 100th career block. She is ranked second in the state with 6.2 blocks per game, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Star-Ledger.

Hood scored 10 points and Powers had 10 points in the 58-7 divisional win over Newark Tech on Saturday, Jan. 6, at home. Steele and sophomore Alexa Magalnick each had 6 points, sophomore Anabel Mira-McKenzie had 5, senior Mary Doud and junior Marjorie Boyle each had 4 and freshman Lauren Cifelli, senior Maeve O’Sullivan, junior Lelia Arda, Snyder, senior Juliette Lipari and junior Camille Brown each had 2.

The Glen Ridge sophomore Allison Snyder, middle, recorded her 100th career block this season. Joining her are Glen Ridge head coach Mike DelloRusso, left, and assistant coach Mike Sammon.

The Ridgers will face Lansdale Catholic of Pennsylvania on Saturday, Jan. 13, at the Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden at 3 p.m.

They will visit Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 15, at noon and visit Cedar Grove on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m.

