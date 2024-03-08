Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team finishes banner season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, enjoyed another magnificent season.

The Ridgers finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament for the second year in a row.

Glen Ridge, seeded No. 2, crushed No. 7 seed Hoboken, 71-41, in the quarterfinals at home on Tuesday, Feb. 27. For the Ridgers, junior Riley O’Sullivan had 15 points and four rebounds; junior Katie Powers had 11 points, four assists and two rebounds; sophomore Allison Snyder had 10 points, seven rebounds and two assists; freshman Caitlin Hood had 8 points and six rebounds; senior Savannah Steele had 5 points and five rebounds; senior Olivia Gist had 5 points; senior Mary Doud had 3 points and two assists; junior Brielle Munoz had 3 points; senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 3 points; sophomore Alexa Magalnick had 2 points and five rebonds; junior Marjorie Boyle had 2 points, three assists and two rebounds; and junior Leila Arda had 2 points.

In the semifinals, the Ridgers rolled to a 47-21 win over No. 3 seed North Arlington on Thursday, Feb. 29, at home. Riley O’Sullivan had 17 points, 13 rebounds and three steals; Powers had 8 points, eight assists, three rebounds and three steals; Boyle had 8 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals; Gist had 6 points and four rebounds; Snyder had 4 points, four rebounds, four blocked shots and four steals; Steele had 4 points and three rebounds; and Maeve O’Sullivan had two rebounds.

The Ridgers then met top-seeded University High School of Newark in the final for the second year in a row, looking to exact revenge from last year’s loss in the final. Unfortunately, the Ridgers lost, 86-52, on Saturday, March 2, at University. Riley O’Sulivan scored 24 points, Powers had 10, Boyle had 9, Steele had 4, Snyder had 3 and Hood had 2.

In the first round, Glen Ridge routed No. 15 seed Whippany Park, 64-29, at home on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The Ridgers finished the season with a sensational 20-7 record, including sharing the Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division title with Newark Central. Glen Ridge and Central each went 11-1 in the division. Glen Ridge and Central split their two divisional meetings. The Liberty Division is the second-highest division in the SEC.

The Ridgers’ other losses were to qualify opponents, such as Landdale Catholic of Pa., Montclair Immaculate Conception in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament, Union City, Secaucus and Saddle River Day of Bergen County.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. University (North 2, Group 1 sectional championship, Saturday, March 2, at University)