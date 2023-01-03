Glen Ridge HS girls hoops hosts tournament, wins title to improve to 7-0 on the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team hosted the Glen Ridge Holiday Classic tournament, winning both of its games to win the title and remain undefeated at 7-0 on the season.

In their first game of the tournament, on Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Ridgers defeated People’s Prep Charter School 50-8.

Savannah Steele and Katie Powers each had 7 points, Anabel Mira-McKenzie and Brielle Munoz each had 6 points, Mary Doud had 5 points and four rebounds, and Camille Brown had 4 points and four rebounds to lead the Ridgers. Leila Arda, Marjorie Boyle, Alexa Magalnick and Annabel Koss-DeFrank each had 2 points.

In the championship game, Glen Ridge defeated Paramus 36-25 on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Riley O’Sullivan had 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals; Allison Snyder had 6 points and eight rebounds; Powers had 4 points, five steals and three assists; Boyle had 6 points and three steals; and Steele had 4 points and five rebounds.