Glen Ridge HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference accolades

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team produced its best season ever.

Under first-year head coach Kristina Danella, the Ridgers won the program’s first state sectional tournament title and advanced to the ultimate game – the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship game. Though they fell to New Providence, 42-36, at Rutgers University on March 15, the Ridgers can savor their memorable 23-9 campaign.

The Ridgers boasted six players on the All–Super Essex Conference–American Division, voted by the divisional coaches.

Senior center Riley O’Sullivan and senior point guard Katie Powers made the First Team. O’Sullivan averaged 16.5 points per game (510 points) and 8.1 rebounds (252 rebounds per game this season. She finished her illustrious career with 1,243 points and 854 rebounds.

Powers averaged 7.7 points per game (230 points) and 5.7 assists (172 assists) and 3.4 steals (102 steals) for the season.

Junior forward Allison Snyder and sophomore forward Caitlin Hood made the Second Team. Snyder averaged 7.8 points per game (251 points), 4.9 rebounds (157 points), 3.4 blocks (108 blocks) and 3.3 assists (105 assists).

Hood averaged 6.1 points (194 points) and 4.9 rebounds (156 rebounds).

Senior guard Marjorie Boyle and junior guard Annabel Koss-Defrank made Honorable Mention. Boyle had a team-high 28 three-pointers and averaged 4.3 points (126 points). Koss-DeFrank averaged 4.5 points (107 points).

The SEC–American is the top division in the conference.

In addition, O’Sullivan made the First Team and Snyder made the Third Team on the NJ.com All-State Group 1.

The Ridgers advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals, where they fell to eventual champion West Orange. Glen Ridge defeated University, 50-44, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament final, after losing to University in each of the past two seasons in the Section 2, Group 1 final. GRHS won all three meetings with University this season.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano