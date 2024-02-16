Glen Ridge HS girls hoops soars to top of the division

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Riley O’Sullivan had 10 points, 13 rebounds, five blocked shots and three steals to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 39-29 win at Caldwell on Friday, Feb. 9, in a Super Essex Conference divisional crossover game.

Sophomore Allison Snyder had 8 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocked shots and three assists; junior Katie Powers had 5 points, six rebounds and three assists; junior Marjorie Boyle had 4 points, four rebounds and three steals; and senior Savannah Steele had 2 points for the Ridgers.

The next day, Glen Ridge fell at Secaucus, 53-48, in a non-conference game. O’Sullivan had 23 points, Powers had 8, Snyder had 7, Steele had 4, Boyle had 3, freshman Caitlin Hood had 2 and sophomore Anabel Mira-McKenzie added a free throw. The Ridgers moved to a 16-5 overall record. Glen Ridge and Newark Central were both 11-1 and tied for first place in the SEC–Liberty Division.

In earlier action, the Ridgers defeated East Orange Campus High School, 61-47, Tuesday, Feb. 6, in a Liberty Division game. O’Sullivan had 22 points, Boyle had 13, Powers had 9, Steele had 8, Mira-McKenzie had 4 and senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 3.

Glen Ridge fell at Union City High School, 62-30, Wednesday, Feb. 7, in a non-conference game. Riley O’Sullivan had 12 points and Snyder had 6.

The Ridgers, under head coach Mike DelloRusso, hope to make a strong run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. The seeding meeting was scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13. The tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 22. Through Saturday, Feb. 10, the Ridgers were ranked No. 2 in the Section 2, Group 1 power-point standings, behind University High School of Newark. Last season, the Ridgers lost at University in the Section 2, Group 1 championship game to finish with a 24-5 record.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder