Glen Ridge HS girls hoops starts season with two victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Verona and Newark East Side high schools to begin the season at 2-0.

GRHS defeated Verona 40-27 on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home.

Allison Snyder had 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks; Savannah Steele had 10 points and five rebounds; Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 9 points and 14 rebounds; and Katie Powers had 3 points, six assists and three rebounds to lead the Lady Ridgers.

Steele had 24 points and six rebounds, and Riley O’Sullivan had 14 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists to lead GRHS to a 62-44 win over Newark East Side on Saturday, Dec. 17. Powers had 7 points, eight assists and three rebounds; Snyder had 5 points and four steals; and Mary Doud had 3 points.

Glen Ridge will host Millburn High School on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. They will host a holiday tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Wednesday, Dec. 28. They will face People’s Prep Charter on Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. The Dec. 28 opponent and time is to be determined.