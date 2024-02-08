Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team continues winning ways

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Newark Central, 62-58, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at home on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Junior Riley O’Sullivan had 23 points, 13 rebounds and three rebounds and junior Marjorie Boyle had 14 points to lead the Ridgers. Junior Katie Powers had 10 points, eight assists and four rebounds; senior Olivia Gist had 7 points and four rebounds; senior Savannah Steele had 4 points; sophomore Allison Snyder had 2 points, seven rebounds and six assists; and senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 2 points and six rebounds.

Riley O’Sullivan had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Powers had 14 points, five rebounds and five assists in the 43-39 win at West Essex on Thursday, Feb. 1, in North Caldwell in a divisional game. Boyle had 8 points and four rebounds, Gist scored four points and added three assists and Snyder posted 3 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Glen Ridge fell at top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 83-58, in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3. Riley O’Sullivan had 25 points and 12 rebounds for the eighth-seeded Ridgers. Steele had 10 points and five rebounds. Snyder had 7 points, six rebounds and four blocks; Powers had 5 points, six assists and three rebounds; and freshman Caitlin Hood, Maeve O’Sullivan and Gist each had 3 points.

The Ridgers moved to an 14-3 overall record on the season. They are also in first place in the SEC–Liberty Division at 10-1.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder