Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team enjoys 3-1 start

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a 3-1 start to the season through Saturday, Dec. 21. Junior Allison Snyder scored 14 points with four steals, three assists and two blocks to lead the Ridgers to a 40-38 win over host Mount St. Dominic on Tuesday, Dec. 17, in Caldwell.

Sophomore Caitlin Hood had 10 points, six rebounds and three steals; senior Riley O’Sullivan had six points, four rebounds and six assists; junior Annabel Koss-DeFrank had five points, six rebounds and three steals; and senior Katie Powers had two points with three rebounds, three steals and two assists. Senior Jorie Boyle added three points.

GRHS lost to West Orange, 61-34, at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, and defeated Payne Tech, 54-47, on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Newark. The Ridgers will compete in a holiday tournament hosted by Demarest. They will face Ridgefield Park on Friday, Dec. 27, at 3:30 p.m.; Mahwah on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 3:30 p.m.; and Demarest on Monday, Dec. 30, at 12:30 p.m.