Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team improves to 5-0 record

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Millburn High School 60-35 on Thursday, Dec. 22, at home to improve to a 5-0 record this season.

Riley O’Sullivan had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Savannah Steele had 14 points and five assists, to lead the Ridgers.

Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 11 points and six rebounds, Marjorie Boyle had 8 points, and Katie Powers had 6 points and nine assists in the victory.

In earlier action, the Ridgers defeated Marion P. Charter 36-4 on Monday, Dec. 19, at home, and Montclair Kimberley Academy 50-32 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, on the road.

In the win over MKA, O’Sullivan had 20 points, 10 rebounds and six steals; Steele had 15 points; Powers had 8 points and four assists; and Koss-DeFrank had 4 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.