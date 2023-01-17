Glen Ridge HS girls hoops team raises mark to 13-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is enjoying a stellar season.

The Ridgers improved to 13-0 overall on the season with wins over Payne Tech, Verona High School and Barringer High School last week.

The Ridgers defeated Payne Tech 58-35 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home. Junior forward and captain Savannah Steele had 18 points; freshman forward Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 10 points and eight rebounds; sophomore forward Katie Powers had 9 points, seven assists and five steals; junior guard Maeve O’Sullivan had 7 points and two assists, sophomore center Riley O’Sullivan had 6 points, nine rebounds and six assists; and junior guards Juliette Lipari and Olivia Gist each had 3 points.

Glen Ridge defeated Verona High School 36-33 on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Verona. Maeve O’Sullivan had 9 points; Riley O’Sullivan and Koss-DeFrank each had 6 points; and Steele, freshman forward Allison Snyder and Powers each had 5 points.

Riley O’Sullivan had 16 points and 15 rebounds, and Steele had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists in the 56-22 win at Barringer on Saturday, Jan. 14, in Newark. Powers had 11 points, five steals and three rebounds; Snyder had 4 points, five rebounds and three steals; Maeve O’Sullivan had 3 points; and freshman guard Leila Arda, freshman forward Alexa Magalnick and Gist each had 2 points for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge will host Montclair Kimberley Academy on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 pm. and Irvington High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m.; the team will visit Millburn High School on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder