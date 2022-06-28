Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse players honored

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several players on the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division and all–New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Stars & Stripes North Division honors this season.

In the all–SEC–American Division, seniors Frances Tedesco and Kelly Egan made the first team, senior Kayla Garske and freshman Campbell Spillett made the second team, and senior Lily Kuhn received honorable mention.

In the all–NJIGLL–Stars & Stripes North Division, Tedesco, Egan and Garske made the first team, Spillett and freshman Katie Powers made the second team, and Kuhn received honorable mention.

The Lady Ridgers, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 tournament and had an 11-8 record this season.

Photo Courtesy of Beth Larkin/GRHS head coach.