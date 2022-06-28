Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse players honored

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse players honored

The Glen Ridge girls lacrosse team celebrates with senior Frances Tedesco, who achieved her 100th career point and 100th career draw control in the victory over Ramapo on Tuesday, April 26, at Watsessing Park.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Several players on the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team earned all–Super Essex Conference–American Division and all–New Jersey Interscholastic Girls Lacrosse League–Stars & Stripes North Division honors this season.

In the all–SEC–American Division, seniors Frances Tedesco and Kelly Egan made the first team, senior Kayla Garske and freshman Campbell Spillett made the second team, and senior Lily Kuhn received honorable mention.

In the all–NJIGLL–Stars & Stripes North Division, Tedesco, Egan and Garske made the first team, Spillett and freshman Katie Powers made the second team, and Kuhn received honorable mention.

The Lady Ridgers, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, finished runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 tournament and had an 11-8 record this season.

Photo Courtesy of Beth Larkin/GRHS head coach.

  

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse players honored added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS