Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse standout Frances Tedesco achieves 100th career point and 100th career draw control

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Frances Tedesco had two goals, three assists and eight draw controls as she recorded her 100th career point and 100th career draw control to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over Ramapo on Tuesday, April 26, at Watsessing Park field.

Campbell Spillett, a freshman, had three goals, and seniors Hana Yang and Defne Zeybek each had one goal. GRHS improved to 6-5 on the season.

In earlier action, Tedesco, had four goals and one assist, and senior Hana Yang and freshman Katie Powers each had two goals and one assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 10-2 road win over Immaculate Heart Academy on Thursday, April 21.

Zeybek had two goals, and sophomores Siena Atkinson and Ava Blanz each had one assist. Powers and Tedesco each had four ground balls, Yang had three ground balls, and Atkinson and senior Lily Kuhn each had two ground balls. Blake Velardi, a senior, made three saves.

Glen Ridge lost to Montclair, 13-5, on Saturday, April 23, in Montclair. Tedesco had three goals and one assist, Atkinson had one goal and one assist, Spillett added one goal, and Powers added one assist.

Glen Ridge will visit Ridgewood on Thursday, April 28, at 4 p.m. and will play in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, May 2, against the winner between No. 12 seed West Orange and No. 5 seed Verona.

Photos Courtesy of Beth Larkin/GRHS head coach