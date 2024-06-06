Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team advances to sectional final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated fourth-seeded Shore, 18-8, Monday, June 3, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament championship game.

The Ridgers have now advanced to a state sectional tournament championship game for the seventh straight time, beginning in 2017. The 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell Spillett, a junior, scored 10 goals, junior Katie Powers had four goals and five assists, and sophomore Addison Townson had three goals and two assists to lead the Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game and eighth in the past nine to improve to 15-6 overall. Sophomore Grace Sutton and senior Siena Atkinson each had one assist, and junior goalie Marjorie Boyle made five saves for GRHS.

The Ridgers were scheduled to face second-seeded Rumson–Fair Haven in the final on Wednesday, June 5, after press time. It’s a rematch of last year’s South Jersey, Group 1 final, won by Rumson-Fair Haven, 17-7.

If the Ridgers avenged that loss, they will play in the NJSIAA’s Group 1 state championship, the ultimate game of the year, on Saturday, June 8, against the North Jersey champion, either Glen Rock or Mountain Lakes. The Group 1 final will take place at either Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington or Ridge High School in Basking Ridge.

In the quarterfinals, the Ridgers defeated No. 8 seed Delaware Valley, 20-3, on Wednesday, May 29, at Watsessing Park field.

Spillett scored six goals and Powers had five goals and six assists. Powers also had six draw controls and three ground balls. Sutton had four goals and one assist, Townson had four goals and senior Julia Corradi added one goal.

Glen Ridge won the North Jersey, Group 1 title in 2021, and was sectional runner-up in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022, in addition to last year. They were in North Jersey, Section 2 in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Ridgers, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, won the Essex County Tournament championship this season, beating Montclair, 15-9, in the final on Saturday, May 11.