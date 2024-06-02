Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team advances to sectional tournament quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior Campbell Spillett scored six goals, and junior Katie Powers had four goals and three assists to lead the top-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 17-1 win over No. 16 seed Middle Township in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Junior Julia Kennedy had two goals; and sophomore Addison Townson, freshman Claudia Brennan, senior Ella McNelly, sophomore Willow Weinstein and senior Sophia Juliano each had one goal. Junior Marjorie Boyle made four saves.

The Ridgers improved to 13-6 overall on the season. They were scheduled to host No. 8 seed Delaware Valley in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 29, after press time. If they won, the Ridgers will host the winner of No. 4 seed Shore and No. 12 seed Haddon Township in the semifinals on Monday, June 3.

The final is Wednesday, June 5, at the higher-seeded school’s site.