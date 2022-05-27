Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team advances to South Jersey, Group 1, tournament final

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, has advanced to the championship game of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1, tournament.

The second-seeded Ridgers will visit top-seeded Haddonfield in the championship game on Wednesday, June 1, in a rematch of last year’s NJSIAA Group 1 state semifinal won by Haddonfield, 14-6.

Glen Ridge defeated third-seeded West Deptford, 11-6, in the semifinals on Thursday, May 26, at Watsessing Park field. Campbell Spillett had five goals, Katie Powers had three goals and one assist, and Siena Atkinson had two goals and two assists. Defne Zeybek had one goal and two assists. Blake Velardi made seven saves. GRHS improved to 11-7 on the season.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 15 seed Point Pleasant Boro, 17-0, on May 19, and defeated 10th-seeded Woodstown, 12-9, in the quarterfinals on May 24, both at Watsessing Park field.

Glen Ridge is making its fifth straight appearance in a state sectional final.

Glen Ridge lost to Oak Knoll in the North 2, Group 1 sectional final for three straight years from 2017-2019. The state tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Last year, Glen Ridge won the North Jersey, Group 1, tournament championship, beating Madison in the final, 9-6.