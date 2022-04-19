Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team defeats Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Millburn, 18-4, on Tuesday, April 12, at home. Senior Frances Tedesco had five goals, two assists, six ground balls and eight draw controls; freshman Campbell Spillett had four goals, one assist and two draw controls; and freshman Katie Powers had three goals, two assists, four ground balls and two draw controls. Sophomore Julia Corradi had two goals; sophomore Ella McNelly had one goal and two assists; sophomore Siena Atkinson had one goal, one assist and five ground balls; senior Defne Zeybek had one goal and four ground balls; senior Laura Reynolds had one goal; and senior Hana Yang had three ground balls and seven draw controls. Senior Blake Velardi made four saves.

Glen Ridge lost to West Essex, 12-11, on Thursday, April 14, to move to a 3-4 record on the season. Spillett had four goals and two assists, Tedesco had three goals and three assists, Zeybek posted two goals, Yang recorded one goal and two assists, and Powers added a goal.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to visit Verona on Tuesday, April 19. The team will visit Immaculate Heart Academy on Thursday, April 21, at 4:30 p.m.; visit Montclair on Saturday, April 23, at 10 a.m.; and host Ramapo on Tuesday, April 26, at 4 p.m.