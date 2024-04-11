Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team defeats Mountain Lakes

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Campbell Spillett scored six goals to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to a 13-10 win over Mountain Lakes on Monday, April 8, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

The Ridgers won their first game and improved to 1-2 on the season.

Katie Powers had three goals and three assists, Addison Townson had two goals and two assists and Julia Corradi and Grace Sutton each had one goal and one assist for the Ridgers. Marjorie Boyle made 10 saves for Glen Ridge.

In the season opener, Spillett had four goals and Powers had three goals and two assists in the 10-9 loss to Mendham on Tuesday, April 2, at Watsessing Park. Townson had two goals and Boyle made three saves.

Spillett collected five goals, Powers recorded two goals and four assists and Townson had two goals in the 12-10 loss at Chatham on Thursday, April 4, at Watsessing Park. Sutton had a goal and an assist and Siena Atkinson had one assist. Boyle made four saves.

The Ridgers will host West Essex on Friday, April 12, at Watsessing Park at 4 p.m. and visit Madison on Tuesday, April 16, at 4 p.m.