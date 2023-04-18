Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team enjoys 2-0 start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team was off to a 2-0 start to the season.

The Ridgers defeated Mountain Lakes 11-9 on the road in the season opener on Tuesday, April 4. Sophomore Campbell Spillett had four goals and one assist, sophomore Katie Powers had three goals and four assists, freshman Addison Townson had two goals and junior Julia Corradi had one goal to lead the Ridgers. Freshman Grade Sutton had five ground balls and junior Siena Atkinson had three ground balls for Glen Ridge. Sophomore Marjorie Boyle made three saves in goal for the Ridgers.

GRHS defeated Caldwell 17-9 on Saturday, April 8, at Watsessing Park. Spillett had five goals and two assists; Corradi had four goals; Powers had three goals and four assists; Sutton had three goals and seven ground balls; and Atkinson and Townson each had two goals. Boyle made six saves.

After visiting Northern Highlands today, April 13, at 4:30 in Allendale, the Ridgers will host Verona on Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. at Watsessing Park and visit Mendam on Tuesday, April 18, at 4 p.m.