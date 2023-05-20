Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team enjoys victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Montclair, Immaculate Heart Academy and Ramapo in consecutive games.

Campbell Spillett scored a whopping nine goals to lead the Ridgers to an 18-17 win over Montclair on Tuesday, May 9, at Watsessing Park. Katie Powers had four goals and nine assists; Siena Atkinson collected two goals and two assists; and Julia Corradi, Addison Townson and Grace Sutton each scored a goal. Powers also had six ground balls and five draw controls.

Spillett scored four goals in the 12-9 win over Immaculate Heart Academy on Thursday, May 11, at Watsessing Park. Powers had two goals and six assists, Corradi had two goals and one assist, Towson had two goals, Sutton had one goal and one assist, and Atkinson had one goal. Yazi Ayan made five saves for the Ridgers.

Spillett had seven goals and one assist, Atkinson had four goals and two assists, Powers had three goals and two assists, and Townson had three goals in the 19-11 road win over Ramapo on Saturday, May 13, in Franklin Lakes. Corradi and Ella McNelly each had one goal, Sutton had one assist, Ayan made three saves; and Marjorie Boyle made two saves. GRHS then lost to Ridgewood, 16-7, at home on Monday, May 15, to move to 6-7 on the season.