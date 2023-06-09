Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team finishes as sectional runner-up

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team posted another terrific run this season.

The third-seeded Ridgers finished as the runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament after losing at No. 1 seed Rumson–Fair Haven 17-7 in the final on Monday, June 5.

Sophomore Katie Powers had five goals and one assist; sophomores Campbell Spillett and Addison Townson each had one goal; and sophomore Marjorie Boyle made four saves for Glen Ridge, which finished the season with a 9-10 overall record.

It marked the Ridgers’ sixth straight appearance in the state sectional final.

The Ridgers defeated No. 6 seed New Providence 13-3 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 30, at Watsessing Park. Powers had four goals and five assists; Townson had three goals; Spillett had two goals and one assist; juniors Julia Corradi and Siena Atkinson each had one goal and one assist; and freshmen Grace Sutton and Willow Weinstein each had one goal for the Ridgers. Boyle made seven saves.

Spillett had five goals and Sutton had three goals in the 13-12 upset win in the semifinals at No. 2 seed Madison on Friday, June 2. Townson and Atkinson each had two goals; Powers had one goal and five assists; and Corradi had two assists. Boyle made five saves.

Glen Ridge lost to Haddonfield 13-7 in last year’s South, Group 1 sectional final. In 2021, the Ridgers defeated Madison 9-6 in the North Jersey, Group 1 sectional final and lost to Haddonfield 14-6 in the Group 1 state final. GRHS fell to Oak Knoll in three straight North 2, Section 1 finals from 2017 to 2019. The 2020 season was canceled by the state due to the pandemic.