Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team has good ECT run

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The fourth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers began the ECT with a 14-4 win over fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley Academy in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 2. Sophomore Campbell Spillett had six goals; sophomore Katie Powers had four goals and two assists; freshman Grace Sutton had two goals; and junior Julia Corradi and freshman Addison Townson each had one goal to lead Glen Ridge. Sophomore Marjorie Boyle made three saves for Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers lost a tough 11-9 decision to No. 1 seed West Essex on Thursday, May 4, at West Essex in North Caldwell. Spillett had three goals; Corradi had two goals; Powers had one goal and four assists; Sutton had one goal and one assist; and Townson and junior Sierna Atkinson each had one goal. Glen Ridge moved to 3-6 overall on the season.