Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is No. 1 seed in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team received the No. 1 seed in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers will host a quarterfinal game on Monday, May 6, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield at 4 p.m. against the winner of No. 8 seed Cedar Grove and No. 9 seed Livingston. Montclair is the No. 2 seed, Montclair Kimberley Academy is the No. 3 seed and West Essex is the No. 4 seed. The semifinals will be on Wednesday, May 8, at the higher-seeded schools. The final is Saturday, May 11, at Verona at 4:30 p.m.

The Ridgers are seeking their first ECT title since 2019.

Junior Campbell Spillett scored six goals and junior Katie Powers had three goals and five assists to power the Ridgers to a 13-4 win over Westfield on Saturday, April 27, at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Sophomore Addison Townson had three goals and sophomore Grace Sutton and senior Siena Atkinson each had one goal. Junior Marjorie Boyle made nine saves.

Powers had five goals and seven assists and Spillett had five goals and one assist in the 20-10 win at Caldwell on Monday, April 29. Senior Julia Corradi and freshman Claudia Brennan each had two goals, and Sutton and Ella McNelly each had one goal.

Glen Ridge lost at Morristown, 16-9, Tuesday, April 30, to move to a 7-4 record on the season. Powers had four goals and two assists and Spillett had four goals. Sutton had one goal.

In the earlier action, the Ridgers lost to Ridgewood, 14-10, Monday, April 22, at Watsessing Park, ending their winning streak at five games. Spillett had four goals and one assist, Powers had three goals and four assists, Sutton had two goals and Townson added one goal. Boyle made eight saves.