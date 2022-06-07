Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team is sectional runner-up, ends stellar season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team enjoyed another stellar season.

Glen Ridge, seeded second, finished as runner-up in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1, tournament. In the final, GRHS lost to top-seeded Haddonfield, 13-7, on Wednesday, June 1, in a rematch of last year’s Group 1 state semifinal, also won by Haddonfield.

In the sectional final, freshman Campbell Spillett led the Ridgers with three goals. Senior Frances Tedesco had two goals and two assists, and freshman Katie Powers had two goals and one assist. Senior Blake Velardi made 13 saves.

Glen Ridge, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, finished with an 11-8 record on the season. Last season, they won the North Jersey, Group 1, title before losing to Haddonfield in the group semifinals.