Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team reaches state sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The third-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated No. 14 seed Sterling 17-5 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, May 25, at Watsessing Park.

Campbell Spillett had five goals; Katie Powers had three goals, seven assists, five ground balls and six draw controls; Julia Corradi had two goals and two assists; Lucie Glover and Julia Kennedy each had two goals; Ella McNelly had one goal and one assist; Siena Atkinson and Willow Weinstein each had one goal; and Marjorie Boyle made two saves for Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers, who improved 7-9 overall, were scheduled to host No. 6 seed New Providence in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 30.

The winner will face the winner between No. 2 seed Madison and No. 10 seed Cinnaminson in the semifinals on Friday, June 2, at the higher-seeded team. The final is Monday, June 5, at the higher-seeded team.