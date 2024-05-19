Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team team wins Essex County Tournament title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team captured the Essex County Tournament championship on Saturday, May 11.

Juniors Campbell Spillett and Katie Powers combined for 10 goals to power the top-seeded Ridgers past No. 2 seed Montclair, 15-9, in the championship game at Verona. Spilltet had six goals and Powers had four goals.

Tied at 4-4 at the end of the first quarter, the Ridgers outscored Montclair, 5-1, in the second quarter to take a 9-5 halftime lead. Montclair rallied with the only three goals of the third quarter to cut it to 9-8. But the Ridgers regained the momentum, outsourcing Montclair, 6-1, in the fourth quarter to win the title.

GRHS, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, won its eighth ECT title and first since 2019. The Ridgers won their third straight game to improve to 10-5 overall on the season.

Glen Ridge had other contributors in the final. Sophomore Grace Sutton had two goals, seniors Julia Corradi and Siena Atkinson each had one goal and one assist, and sophomore Addison Townson had one goal.

Powers also added nine draw controls and four ground balls, Sutton had six draw controls and five ground balls, and junior Mary Claire Easter had three ground balls. Junior Marjorie Boyle made six saves for GRHS. Montclair fell to 9-5 on the season.

In their previous game, the Ridgers defeated fourth-seeded West Essex, 20-9, in the semifinals at Watsessing Park on Wednesday, May 8. Spillett had seven goals and three assists, Powers had six goals and two assists, Sutton had two goals, Atkinson had one goal and one assist, and Corradi had one goal. Boyle made three saves.

Photos by Steve Ellmore