Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team tops Mendham in overtime

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Campbell Spillett had six goals and Frances Tedesco had three goals and one assist to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team to an 11-10 home win in overtime over Mendham on Monday, April 11. Glen Ridge rallied with four unanswered goals in the final eight minutes of regulation to force overtime.

Defne Zeybek had two goals and Katie Powers had two assists. Glen Ridge improved to 2-3 on the season.

In earlier action, Zeybek had three goals, and Tedesco had two goals and four assists to lead Glen Ridge to a 10-9 win over Northern Highlands on Tuesday, April 5, for its first win of the season. Spillett had two goals and one assist, Powers had two goals, and Hana Yang had one goal and two assists. Tedesco also had five ground balls and five draw controls. Blake Velardi made eight saves.

Glen Ridge fell to Caldwell, 12-8, on Saturday, April 9, in Caldwell. Tedesco had three goals and one assist, Spillett had two goals, Zeybek had one goal and one assist, and Yang and Powers each had a goal.