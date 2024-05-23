Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team tops Montclair, again; gains No. 1 seed in state tournament

Glen Ridge head coach Beth Larkin Glen Ridge’s Katie Powers, right, battles a Montclair player

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team defeated Montclair, 14-13, Saturday, May 18, in Montclair to improve to 12-6 overall on the season.

The same teams met in the Essex County Tournament a week earlier in the Essex County Tournament final, with Glen Ridge winning, 15-9.

In the win on Saturday, May 18, the Ridgers were led by junior Campbell Spillett’s eight goals and one assist. Senior Siena Atkinson had two goals and one assist, and sophomore Addison Townson, junior Katie Powers, sophomore Grace Sutton and freshman Claudia Brennan each had one goal.

The Ridgers defeated Randolph, 15-10, Tuesday, May 14, at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield. Spillett had seven goals, Towson had four goals and Powers had two goals and six assists.

Glen Ridge fell to Kent Place, 9-6, Thursday, May 16, at Watsessing Park. The Ridgers’ win streak ended at four. Spillett had three goals and Townson had two goals.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 1, were scheduled to host No. 16 Middle Township in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament on Wednesday, May 22. If they won, the Ridgers will face the winner of No. 8 seed Delaware Valley and No. 9 seed West Deptford n the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 30.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Glen Ridge vs. Montclair (Essex County Tournament final, May 11)