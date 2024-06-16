Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins Group 1 state championship to cap sensational season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — For any high school program, winning a state championship is the ultimate goal.

The Glen Ridge High School girls lacrosse team experienced the thrill of accomplishing that goal.

The Ridgers, under longtime head coach Beth Larkin, defeated Mountain Lakes, 9-8, to capture the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship on Saturday, June 8, at Ridge High School.

Freshman Claudia Brennan scored the only goal in the fourth quarter to lift the Ridgers, who capped their amazing season with a 17-6 overall record.

Junior Campbell Spillett had four goals; junior Katie Powers had two goals, one assist and four draw controls; sophomore Addison Townson had one goal and two assists; senior Siena Atkinson had one goal and two draw controls; sophomore Grace Sutton had one assist and three draw controls; and junior goalie Marjoie Boyle made seven saves for the Ridgers, who won their final six straight games and 10 of their last 11 games of the season.

The Ridgers were the South Jersey champion, while Mountain Lakes (11-10) was the North Jersey champion.

The Ridgers won five state tournament games. They won their third state championship and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2012.

GRHS defeated Mountain Lakes, 13-10, in its third game of the season for its first victory back on April 8.

The top-seeded Ridgers won the South Jersey, Group 1 state tournament championship in dramatic fashion, as Atkinson scored the game-winning goal with 35 seconds left to defeat No. 2 seed Rumson–Fair Haven, 14-13, on Wednesday, June 5, at Watsessing Park field.

It was sweet redemption for the Ridgers, who avenged last year’s loss to Rumson-Fair Haven in the South Jersey, Group 1 final.

Glen Ridge led 12-9 entering the fourth quarter. Rumson–Fair Haven scored three goals to tie it, 12-12. After Sutton scored to give GR a 13-12 lead with 1:55 left, Rumson-Fair Haven answered 51 seconds later before Atkinson scored the game-winner.

Spillett had six goals; Atkinson finished with two goals and one assist; Sutton finished with three goals. one assist, three draw controls and three groundballs; Townson had two goals; Powers had one goal, six assists and six draw controls; and Boyle made five saves.

The Ridgers won a sectional title for the first time since 2021.They also won sectional titles in 2010, 2011, 2012.

Glen Ridge also won the Essex County Tournament championship this season.

Here are their game results this season:

Loss, vs. Mendham, 10-9, April 2.

Loss, vs. Chatham, 12-10, April 4.

Win , vs. Mountain Lakes, 13-10, April 8.

Win , at Verona, 20-9, April 10.

Win , vs. West Essex, 16-4, April 12.

Win , at Madison, 19-11, April 16.

Win , at Immaculate Heart, 14-8, April 18.

Loss, vs. Ridgewood, 14-10, April 22.

Win , vs. Westfield, 13-4, April 27.

Win , at Caldwell, 20-10, April 29.

Loss, at Morristown, 16-9, April 30.

Loss, vs. Northern Highlands, 10-9, May 2.

Win , vs. Livingston, 20-6, Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, May 6.

Win , vs West Essex, 20-9, ECT semifinals, May 8.

Win , vs. Montclair, 15-9, ECT final, at Verona, May 11.

Win, vs. Randolph, 15-10, May 14.

Loss, vs. Kent Place, 9-6, May 16.

Win , at Montclair, 14-13, May18.

Win , vs. Middle Township, 17-1, NJSIAA’s South Jersey, Group 1 first round, May 22.

Win , vs. Delawaware Valley, 20-3, South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinals, May 29.

Win , vs. Shore, 18-8, South Jersey, Group 1 semifinals, June 3.

Win , vs. Rumson–Fair Haven, 14-13, South Jersey, Group 1 final, June 5.

Win , vs. Mountain Lakes, 9-8, Group 1 state final, at Ridge High School, June 8.

GRHS roster

Seniors

Siena Atkinson.

Ava Blanz.

Julia Corradi.

Sophia Juliano.

Ella McNelly.

Grace Petretti.

Tessa Rothman.

Josie Tedesco.

Amanda Woertz.

Juniors

Marjorie Boyle.

Erin Colleary.

Mary Clare Easter.

Julia Kennedy.

Ella Kirkland.

Tahlia Lodewick.

Katie Powers.

Campbell Spillett.

Sophomores

Audrey Medlar.

Grace Sutton.

Addison Townson.

Willow Weinstein.

Freshman