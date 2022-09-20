Glen Ridge HS girls soccer hopes to make turnaround

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team seeks to bounce back from two straight road losses, to Caldwell and Millburn.

Senior Ava Kotronis scored a goal on an assist from sophomore Katie Powers against Caldwell in a 2-1 loss on Sept. 13. Junior Olivia Gist made 11 saves.

Powers scored on an assist from sophomore Aly Hoover in the 2-1 loss to Millburn on Sept. 17. Gist made 14 saves. Glen Ridge moved to a 1-3 record.

Glen Ridge lost to Montclair, 1-0, on Sept. 19 to move to a 1-4 record. GRHS will visit Bloomfield on Sept. 21, will visit Columbia High School on Sept. 23 and visit Newark East Side on Sept. 27.