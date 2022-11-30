Glen Ridge HS girls soccer players earn Super Essex accolades

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Five Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team players earned all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Senior Ava Kotronis made the first team, junior Antonina Cusamano and sophomore Aly Hoover made the second team, and sophomore Katie Powers and junior goalie Olivia Gist received honorable mention.

The Ridgers, under head coach Oscar Viteri, finished runner-up in both the Essex County Tournament and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament this season. They had an 11-8-3 overall record. Viteri has been the Ridgers’ head coach for 22 seasons.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Tober