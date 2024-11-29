Glen Ridge HS girls soccer players receive SEC honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team featured several players who earned All-Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

Seniors Ally Hoover and Katie Powers made the First Team.

Seniors Emma Bucalo and Vivienne Reilly made the Second Team.

Juniors Sanaah Saraogi and Grace Sutton made Honorable Mention.

The Ridgers, traditionally one of the best teams in the area, enjoyed another great season, finishing with a 13-5-2 record. The 11th-seeded Ridgers defeated No. 6 seed Cedar Grove, 2-1, in the first round on Nov. 4, before losing at No. 3 seed Verona, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Nov. 7 to end the season.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano