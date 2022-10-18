Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team advances to county tournament semifinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team advanced to the Essex County Tournament semifinals after eliminating fourth-seeded Verona in a penalty-kick shootout on Friday, Oct. 14, in Verona.

The game was scoreless through regulation and two overtime periods. Glen Ridge won the penalty-kick shootout, 5-4.

Glen Ridge, which improved to 6-6-1 on the season, was scheduled to face top-seeded Montclair in the ECT semifinals doubleheader at Livingston High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The other semifinal pitted No. 2 seed Livingston against No. 3 seed West Orange. Montclair is ranked No. 10 in the state by the Star-Ledger.

The final will be on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.

Glen Ridge reached the ECT semifinals for the first time since 2019. That year, they lost to West Orange in the ECT final.