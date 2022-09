Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Belleville for its first win of the season

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Belleville, 3-2, on Saturday, Sept. 10, to move to a 1-1 record on the season.

Katie Powers, Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had a goal. Ava Kotronis had two assists, Alex Wecler had one assist and Olivia Gist made seven saves.

Oscar Viteri is in his 22nd season as the GRHS head coach. The GRHS girls soccer program has achieved tremendous success under Viteri, winning numerous state sectional championships.

Here is the 2022 GRHS girls soccer roster.

Seniors

Eliana Amici, midfielder.

Stacey Bloomfield, midfielder.

Jada Cush, goalkeeper.

Devika Dwivedi, back.

Lisa Fazlija, back.

Ella Fouke, midfielder.

Avery Gilbert, back.

Ava Kotronis, midfielder and captain.

Emily Runnions, forward.

Ava Szwed, midfielder.

Megan Varga-Farnham, back and captain.

Alex Wecler, forward and captain.

Holly Wiede, midfielder.

Ava Vitali, midfielder.

Juniors

Antonina Cusomano, midfielder.

Maddie DeLuca, midfielder.

Olivia Gist, goalkeeper.

Sophomores

Emma Bucalo, midfielder.

Erin Colleary, back.

Ava Decker, back.

Aly Hoover, back.

Katie Powers, forward.

Keira Runnions, forward.

Freshmen