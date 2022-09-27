Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Bloomfield in overtime

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Bloomfield, 2-1, in overtime on Sept. 21. Keira Runnions and Ava Kotronis each had a goal, and Aly Hoover had one assist. Olivia Gist made eight saves. The Ridgers snapped a three-game losing streak.

Glen Ridge played Columbia to a scoreless tie on Sept. 23 to move to a 2-4-1 record. Gist made eight saves.

In earlier action, Glen Ridge lost to unbeaten Montclair, 1-0, on Sept. 19. Montclair improved to 4-0-1 with the win.