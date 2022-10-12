Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

The top seed is Montclair. Livingston is the No. 2 seed and West Orange is the No. 3 seed.

Glen Ridge lost to Cedar Grove, 3-2, on Monday, Oct. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Sophomore Aly Hoover and Kotronis each had a goal, and freshman Grace Sutton had one assist. Junior Olivia Gist made nine saves.

Glen Ridge lost to West Orange, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at home in an SEC crossover game.