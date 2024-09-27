Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Union Catholic

Connect on Linked in

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ — Senior Aly Hoover scored both goals, including one on a penalty kick, to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Union Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Scotch Plains.

Junior goalie Allison Snyder made seven saves for the Ridgers, who snapped a three-game winless streak and improved to 3-2-1 on the season.

In earlier action, GRHS fell at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4-0, on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Caldwell.

Two days later, the Ridgers tied Montclair Kimberley Academy, 1-1, at home. Senior Kaite Powers scored the goal, on an assist from Hoover. Snyder made seven saves.

GRHS fell to Cedar Grove, 3-0, on Friday, Sept. 13, at home.

The following are upcoming games:

Sept. 27: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Sept. 30: at Parsippany Hills, 4 p.m.

Oct. 1: vs. Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Oct. 7: at Boonton, 6:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder