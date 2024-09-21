Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys good start to the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team has posted a 2-1 start to the season.

Senior forward Katie Powers had two goals and one assist, and senior forward Leila Arda had two goals in the 8-0 win over Golda Och Academy on Sept. 10 at Watsessing Park field in Bloomfield.

Sophomore midfielder Yara Saleh, freshman midfielder Maya Hinkis, freshman midfielder Eva Manna and junior Audrey Medlar each had a goal; sophomore midfielder Chloe Moshos had two assists; and junior midfielder Sanaah Saraogi and senior midfielder Emma Bucalo each had one assist.

Junior goalie Allison Snyder and sophomore goalie Georgia Nix each posted one save.

Powers scored four goals in the 8-0 win at Roselle Park on Sept. 12. Senior midfielder Keira Runnions had a goal and an assist; Manna, Hinkis and junior backer Grace Sutton each had one goal; and senior midfielder Aly Hoover and Saleh each had one assist.

Snyder had five saves.

Glen Ridge fell to Cedar Grove, 2-0, Sept. 13, at home.

The following are upcoming GRHS games:

Sept. 21: at Union Catholic, 11 a.m.

Sept. 23: vs. Technology, 4 p.m.

Sept. 25: at Verona, 4 p.m.