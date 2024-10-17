Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team enjoys six-game winning streak, seeks good run in ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Boonton, North Warren and Belleville to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 10-3-1 overall on the season.

Senior Katie Powers had a hat trick and freshman Maya Hinkis had a goal and an assist in the 5-0 win at Boonon on Monday, Oct. 7. Junior Grace Sutton scored a goal, and senior Aly Hoover, sophomore Yara Saleh and sophomore Chloe Moshos each had an assist. Junior goalie Allson Snyder made four saves.

Saleh, Powers and Hoover each had a goal in the 3-1 win at North Warren on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Sutton had one assist and Snyder made seven saves.

Saleh had two goals in the 7-1 win over Belleville on Monday, Oct. 14, at Belleville.

The 10th-seeded Ridgers will visit No. 7 seed Millburn in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17. If the Ridgers win, they will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 19, against either No. 2 seed Livingston, No. 15 seed East Side or No. 18 seed Science Park at the higher-seeded school. The semifinals are Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Belleville. The final is Saturday, Oct. 26, at Livingston at 2 p.m.