Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team falls to Millburn in ECT

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team lost to seventh-seeded Millburn 3-2 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Millburn.

Senior forward Katie Powers and senior midfielder Keira Runnions each had a goal, and senior midfielder Aly Hoover had an assist for the Ridgers, whose six-game winning streak ended. Junior goalie Allison Snyder made seven saves for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge tied Newark East Side 0-0 on Monday, Oct. 21, at home in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game at Watsessing Park in Bloomfield to move to 10-4-2 on the season. Snyder made six saves. The Ridgers will visit Kent Place on Friday, Oct. 25, in Summit at 4 p.m. and visit Woodbridge on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder

Glen Ridge vs. Millburn