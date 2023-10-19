Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team falls to West Essex in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team lost at No. 5 seed West Essex, 3-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 12, in North Caldwell.

Katie Powers scored on an assist from Grace Sutton in the first half. West Essex, in their three goals in the second half.

Glen Ridge lost its fifth straight game to move to a 5-6 overall record.

In previous action, Glen Ridge lost at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 7-1, Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Caldwell in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Lauren Bracken scored on an assist from Chloe Moshos. Olivia Gist made four saves and Allison Snyder made five saves for Glen Ridge.