Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team notches solid victories

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Newark East Side and Mount St. Dominic Academy to improve to 4-4-1 on the season.

Senior Ava Kotronis scored two goals and added one assist, and sophomore Katie Powers had one goal in the 3-1 win over Newark East Side on Sept. 27. Sophomores Aly Hoover and Keira Runnions each had an assist, and junior goalkeeper Olivia Gist made seven saves.

Kotronis had a goal and assisted on a goal by Powers in the 2-0 win over Mount St. Dominic on Sept. 29. Gist made nine saves.