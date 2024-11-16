Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team posts successful season

VERONA, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team enjoyed a successful season.

The 11th-seeded Ridgers lost to third-seeded Verona, 1-0, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Verona.

GRHS finished the season with a stellar 13-5-2 record.

The Ridgers played Verona tougher this time. They lost to Verona, 5-0, Sept. 25, at Verona in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. They followed that loss by winning six straight games that ended with a 3-2 loss to Millburn in the Essex County Tournament first round on Oct. 17.

 

  

