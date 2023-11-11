Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team proves resilient this season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team recovered nicely to have another good season.

After falling to West Essex, 3-1, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Oct. 12, for their fifth straight loss, the Ridgers went on to win the next three games, beating Roselle Park, 6-0, Monday, Oct. 16, at home; Emerson, 6-0, Wednesday, Oct. 18, on the road, and Columbia, 5-0, Thursday, Oct. 19, in Maplewood in the regular season finale.

The Ridgers unfortunately had their winning streak end with a tough 2-1 loss at David Brearley High School of Kenilworth in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Thursday, Oct. 26. 

The Ridgers finished the season with an 8-7 overall record.

Last season, the Ridgers went 11-8-3, reaching the North 2, Group 1 sectional final, where they lost to Mountain Lakes, 4-2, and were denied a 10th straight sectional title. The Ridgers won nine consecutive sectional championships from 2012 to 2020. They won eight straight titles in North 2, Group 1 and won the North East “A” title in 2020 during the COVID season.

 

 

  

