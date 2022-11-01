Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team reaches sectional semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated Secaucus and New Providence to advance to the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Katie Powers scored both goals to lead the fifth-seeded Lady Ridgers to a 2-1 win over No. 12 seed Secaucus in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Watsessing Park field.

Keira Runnions and Ava Kotronis each had an assist and Olivia Gist made seven saves.

Glen Ridge defeated No. 13 seed New Providence, 2-1, in overtime in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Watsessing Park field. Kotronis had a goal and an assist, Grace Sutton had a goal, and Alex Wecler had an assist. Gist made eight saves.

Glen Ridge, which improved to 11-7-2 on the season, was scheduled to host No. 8 seed Verona in the semifinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Watsessing Park field. It is a rematch of the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals, in which Glen Ridge defeated Verona in a penalty-kick shootout on Friday, Oct. 14, at Verona. The game was scoreless at the end of regulation and two overtimes. Glen Ridge won the penalty-kick shootout, 5-4. Glen Ridge was the 12th seed and Verona was the No. 4 seed.

Glen Ridge then defeated No. 1 seed and previously undefeated Montclair, 2-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and lost to third-seeded West Orange, 5-0, in the championship game on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano