Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team tops Cedar Grove in state tourney opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 6 seed Cedar Grove 2-1 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, at Cedar Grove.

Freshman Maya Hinkis and sophomore Yara Saleh each had a goal in the first half for a 2-0 lead. Senior Emma Bucalo had an assist and junior goalie Allison Snyder made seven saves for the Ridgers, who improved to 13-4-2 on the season.

The Ridgers will visit No. 3 seed Verona in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. The winner will face either No. 2 Rutherford, No. 7 North Arlington or No. 10 BelovED Charter in the semifinals on Monday, Nov. 11.

GRHS avenged a 2-0 home loss to Cedar Grove 2-0 on Sept. 13 in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game. The Ridgers are now hoping to avenge a 5-0 divisional loss to Verona on Sept. 25 at Verona.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder