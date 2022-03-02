Glen Ridge HS girls swim team finishes at Public C semifinalist

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2, Group C, sectional tournament championship, the Glen Ridge High School girls swim team lost to Haddonfield High School, 123-47, in the Group C state semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Passaic County Tech in Wayne.

According to NJ.com, Kailey Ross took second place in the 200 individual medley in 2:26.08 and Margaret Sawa took second place in the 500 freestyle in 5:53.81. Schuyler Ross, Kailey Ross, Natalie Shaw and Sawa took second in the 200 medley relay in 1:58.81. Schuyler Ross, Sawa, Mia Manzo and Shaw took second in the 200 freestyle relay.