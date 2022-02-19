Glen Ridge HS girls swim team wins state North 2, Group C sectional title

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls swim team edged Caldwell, 86-84, to win the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North 2, Group C, sectional tournament championship on Friday, Feb. 18, in Perth Amboy.

According to nj.com, Schuyler Ross won the 100 backstroke in a personal-best 1 minute, 0.93 seconds to give Glen Ridge a 71-69 lead. In the next event, Kailey Ross won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.93 for Glen Ridge, while teammates Mia Manzo and Kaitlin Leas also finished third and fourth in the same event to extend the lead to 77-69.

Schuyler Ross, Kailey Ross, Natalie Shaw and Margaret Sawa combined to win the 200 medley relay. Sawa won the 100 freestyle in 56.97 seconds. Schuyler Ross, Manzo, Kailin Leas and Shaw won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:47.37.

Glen Ridge, under head coach Sarah Helnik, will face Haddonfield in the Group C state semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Passaic County Tech in Wayne.