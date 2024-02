GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls swimming team lost a heartbreaking 86-84 decision to Caldwell High School in the championship of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group “C” state tournament at Raritan Bay YMCA.

The Ridgers finished the season with an 8-4 record and 6-0 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division.